Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys New Shares in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.55% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

