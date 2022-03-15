Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $3.28 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.
NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $56.08.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).
