Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.52% of Catcha Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Catcha Investment during the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 196,637 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catcha Investment by 801.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 177,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Catcha Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHAA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Catcha Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

