Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 77,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

