Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 527 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $326.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

