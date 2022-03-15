Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $235.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of CGEMY opened at $38.81 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.
Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.