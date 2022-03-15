Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $235.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $38.81 on Friday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

