Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider John Cresswell Acquires 45,000 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider John Cresswell acquired 45,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,873.86).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 21.30 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.57. The firm has a market cap of £358.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.04) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

