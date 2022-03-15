CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

