CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,984 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

