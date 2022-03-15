CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 53.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,158 shares of company stock worth $44,251,510. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.24 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

