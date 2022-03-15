CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

