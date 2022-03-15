CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AON by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after buying an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $297.26 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $292.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

