CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

