CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $508,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 365,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.