Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,600 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

