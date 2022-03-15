Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $48,000 Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99.

