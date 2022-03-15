Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paysafe were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 10.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Paysafe stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSFE. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

