Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,436 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oil States International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oil States International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OIS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $422.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

