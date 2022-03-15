Carbon (CRBN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,400.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $119,400.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.80 or 0.06681181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,571.77 or 1.00116086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,731,212 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.