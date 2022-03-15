Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $52.61. 2,290,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,620. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

