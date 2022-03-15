Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 5.5%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 116,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,435,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
