Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other reports. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.69) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

