Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other reports. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.69) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

