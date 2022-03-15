Centrifuge Hits Market Cap of $96.72 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $96.72 million and $228,045.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.10 or 0.06537033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,034.14 or 0.99827021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040595 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,450,378 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.