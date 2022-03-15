Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

