Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

