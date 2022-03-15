Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,998 shares of company stock worth $41,252,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

