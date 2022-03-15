Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.
About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
