Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,620,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,998,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,271,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,013 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

