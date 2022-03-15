CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.35 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.25.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.38.

CEU stock opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

