ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

