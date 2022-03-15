ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE ECOM opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $476.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.