Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 1st

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.