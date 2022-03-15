Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,843.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

