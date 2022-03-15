Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

