Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $508.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

