China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. 229,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

