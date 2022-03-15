CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CIR stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.