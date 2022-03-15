Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,167 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TLK opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

