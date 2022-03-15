Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 724.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Standex International worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.