Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Citi Trends stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 29,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,621. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

