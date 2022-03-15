Citigroup Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $99.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

