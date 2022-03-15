Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.