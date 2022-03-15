City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Head-To-Head Review

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for City and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than City.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and SmartFinancial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $235.11 million 5.14 $88.08 million $5.67 14.14 SmartFinancial $149.18 million 2.92 $34.79 million $2.24 11.56

City has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares City and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 37.29% 12.77% 1.48% SmartFinancial 23.32% 9.68% 0.97%

Risk and Volatility

City has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. City pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

City beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment consists of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment provides direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

