Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Clarivate stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 48.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 527,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

