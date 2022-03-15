Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clarus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Clarus by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Clarus by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

