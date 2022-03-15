Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 1,325 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

