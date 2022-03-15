Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $256.35 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.55.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

