Clear Street Markets LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 528,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 510,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,167,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 244,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

