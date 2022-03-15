Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

