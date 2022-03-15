Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 21,363 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.10. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

